Ben Davies backs Tottenham star Harry Kane to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record

Football.london Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Ben Davies backs Tottenham star Harry Kane to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals recordTottenham duo Ben Davies and Erik Lamela were asked about their perfect Premier League player, and when it came to shooting it was a close encounter between Harry Kane and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

