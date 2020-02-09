'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest



Recent related news from verified sources 'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom draw West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest reaction - The Reds twice came from behind to earn a point against the League leaders this afternoon, here are the...

Nottingham Post 52 minutes ago



'Monster' - The West Brom player ratings after superb Millwall win West Brom player ratings | The performance was just as impressive as the result - Filip Krovinovic and Dara O’Shea the scorers in either half.

Sutton Coldfield Observer 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this