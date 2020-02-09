Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest

'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by ForestWest Brom V Nottingham Forest | Here's our ratings as West Brom and Forest battle to a point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom draw

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom drawWest Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest reaction - The Reds twice came from behind to earn a point against the League leaders this afternoon, here are the...
Nottingham Post

'Monster' - The West Brom player ratings after superb Millwall win

'Monster' - The West Brom player ratings after superb Millwall winWest Brom player ratings | The performance was just as impressive as the result - Filip Krovinovic and Dara O’Shea the scorers in either half.
Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.