Nottingham Forest mock referee Keith Stroud’s performance following nasty Jake Livermore tackle

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Keith Stroud probably shouldn’t set foot in Nottingham for a while. Forest fans will have felt very aggrieved with some of the calls the referee made during their Championship match at West Brom on Saturday. Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore was fortunate to not be sent off for a dangerous tackle on Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro […]
Jake Livermore avoids red card for nasty tackle on Yuri Ribeiro as fears about refereeing standards in England grow

Jake Livermore was extremely fortunate to avoid a red card for a terrible tackle on Nottingham Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro. The West Brom man hacked Ribeiro to...
talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest fans love big dig at referee Keith Stroud on Twitter

Nottingham Forest fans love big dig at referee Keith Stroud on TwitterNottingham Forest felt hard done by against West Brom after referee Keith Stroud gave several questionable decisions which saw the club's Twitter mock the...
Daily Star

