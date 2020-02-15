Scunthorpe United's match at Swindon Town OFF after Storm Dennis takes its toll

Alan Holborn RT @SUFCOfficial: ❌ ICYMI - MATCH OFF 👉 https://t.co/mYoY8mVZYC Today’s away game at Swindon Town has been postponed in the interest of su… 26 minutes ago

Scunthorpe United FC ❌ ICYMI - MATCH OFF 👉 https://t.co/mYoY8mVZYC Today’s away game at Swindon Town has been postponed in the interest… https://t.co/1aTXmPRmF2 2 hours ago

Ryan Walker MATCH PREVIEW: @Official_STFC host @SUFCOfficial at the County Ground this afternoon. Read our preview below now!… https://t.co/npdascwv1b 7 hours ago