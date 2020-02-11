Sport24.co.za | Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterdam final

Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime closed to within one match of ending his wait for a maiden ATP title by beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Rotterdam final.



