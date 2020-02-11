Sport24.co.za | Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterdam final

Global  

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime closed to within one match of ending his wait for a maiden ATP title by beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Rotterdam final.
Recent related news from verified sources

Auger-Aliassime and Rublev advance in Rotterdam, Fognini ousted

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday.
Reuters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime earns berth in Rotterdam semis

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open tennis tournament. The 19-year-old from Montreal beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene...
CBC.ca

