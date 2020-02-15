Global  

It's MI vs CSK in IPL 2020 opener on March 29

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The first match of the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, according to reports on Saturday. The IPL 2020 opener is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 29. The last league game will be on May 17 and final will be on May 24.
