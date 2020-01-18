Global  

Mike Tyson explains where Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rank among heavyweight greats – and dismisses claims by ‘Bronze Bomber’ about potential match

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Mike Tyson insists both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ‘deserve the respect’ of world champions ahead of their rematch. But the former world heavyweight champion refused to acknowledge claims by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ that he could not beat the WBC champion in his prime. Despite standing at just 5”10, Tyson ruled over his heavyweight kingdom […]
