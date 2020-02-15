Justin Kripps, Ben Coakwell slide to 2-man bobsleigh bronze in Latvia

Global  

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Canada's Justin Kripps and Ben Coakwell finished third in Saturday's 2-man World Cup bobsleigh after Yun-jong Won of South Korea and Switzerland's Simon Friedli crashed on their runs in Sigulda, Latvia.
