Justin Kripps, Ben Coakwell slide to 2-man bobsleigh bronze in Latvia

Canada's Justin Kripps and Ben Coakwell finished third in Saturday's 2-man World Cup bobsleigh after Yun-jong Won of South Korea and Switzerland's Simon Friedli crashed on their runs in Sigulda, Latvia.

