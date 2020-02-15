Rotterdam 2020: Auger-Aliassime is tournament’s youngest finalist as he heads to fourth title bid
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () A year after the tall and oh-so-impressive Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime reached his first final in Rio, he continued to show why he is one of the leading contenders to reach the top of the game by reaching another ATP500 final at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Auger-Aliassime does not turn 20 […]
The post Rotterdam 2020: Auger-Aliassime is tournament’s youngest finalist as he heads to fourth title bid appeared first on The Sport Review.