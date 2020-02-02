Global  

Garrett's career-high 24 points leads No. 3 KU past Oklahoma

FOX Sports Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Garrett's career-high 24 points leads No. 3 KU past OklahomaMarcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday
