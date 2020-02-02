Garrett's career-high 24 points leads No. 3 KU past Oklahoma



Recent related videos from verified sources Elijah Joiner scores a career-high 22 points and hits a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as Tulsa defeats #23 Wichita St With his Father in attendance for the first game of his career, Elijah Joiner scores a career-high 22 points and hits a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as Tulsa defeats #23 Wichita State,.. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 03:52Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Garret scores career-high 24 points in Kansas' 87-70 win over Oklahoma Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma.

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



Garret's 24 points steers Kansas over Oklahoma 87-70 Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma.

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this