Bigg Boss 13 live: Shehnaz Gill gets evicted

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Shehnaz Gill's journey has come to an end on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, who entertained the entire nation with her crazy antics and bond with Sidharth Shukla, is out of the finale race now.
