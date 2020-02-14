Sadio Mane scores his 100th goal in English football to secure vital Premier League win for Liverpool over brave Norwich

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sadio Mane came off the bench to score his 100th goal in English football and secure a 1-0 win for Liverpool over Norwich City. In the midst of swirling winds and a fervorous Carrow Road crowd, the Premier League leaders were forced to break down a stubborn Canaries defence. But the game against the division’s […] 👓 View full article

