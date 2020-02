Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Sadio Mane for an “unbelievable” finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday evening. The Canaries dug deep to keep Liverpool FC at bay in the opening 60 minutes in blustery conditions at Carrow Road that appeared to affect both teams. Jurgen Klopp promised Liverpool FC […]



The post ‘Unbelievable”: Jamie Redknapp raves about Liverpool FC star after 1-0 win at Norwich appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article