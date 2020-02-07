Global  

65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020: ‘Gully Boy’ wins big

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 were hosted in Awesome Assam this year on February 15. The star studded event was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. ‘Gully Boy’ bagged several awards while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan entertained the audience with some truly power-packed performances. Several Bollywood celebrities took home the prestigious Black Lady and here’s taking a look at all the winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.
