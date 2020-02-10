Global  

Trump visit: ‘Kem Cho’ out, ‘Namaste’ in

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim told TOI: “The government of India has informed us about the ‘Namaste President Trump’ theme and all campaign materials will be as per the Centre’s directions.” Sources said that “Kem Chho Trump (How are you, Trump)” had a regional flavour, while the event is being planned as a massive national show.
