Trump visit: ‘Kem Cho’ out, ‘Namaste’ in

Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim told TOI: “The government of India has informed us about the ‘Namaste President Trump’ theme and all campaign materials will be as per the Centre’s directions.” Sources said that “Kem Chho Trump (How are you, Trump)” had a regional flavour, while the event is being planned as a massive national show.
AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS FOR TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT IN THE PARTY MOUTHPIECE SAAMANA. SHIV SENA HAS SAID THAT THE PREPARATIONS...
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump. Officials said the..
The White House on Monday formally announced that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25. It also confirmed... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •RTTNews