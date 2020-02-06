Global  

Jets centre Bryan Little to miss rest of NHL season due to ear injury

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little will undergo a procedure to repair a perforated eardrum and will miss the rest of the NHL season.
