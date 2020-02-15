Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb

Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The San Jose Sharks will be without their leading point-getter for the remainder of the season. Defenceman Erik Karlsson has a broken thumb that will require surgery and will not suit up for the team until training camp in the fall, the team announced on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumbSan Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb https://t.co/0l7vfemDgD 1 hour ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/CDShLEK7JT 1 hour ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb https://t.co/Eh4HMdyNW2 https://t.co/5KVr7zmOb7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.