Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Montreal businessman confident group will become Rays minority shareholder: report

Montreal businessman confident group will become Rays minority shareholder: report

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A Montreal group headed by Stephen Bronfman reportedly is close to becoming minority shareholders in the Tampa Bay Rays. "The negotiations are very advanced," he tells Le Journal de Montréal. The Expos left Montreal after the 2004 season for Washington.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rays meet with Tampa officials, team doubles down on Tampa Bay-Montreal sister city concept [Video]Rays meet with Tampa officials, team doubles down on Tampa Bay-Montreal sister city concept

Rays ownership says it could end with Tampa Bay losing baseball completely if the shared city proposal doesn’t work out. Story: https://wfts.tv/39pwJHb

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Montreal businessman confident group will become Rays minority shareholder: report - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/sEXO1jarKf 12 minutes ago

MichaelJBenelli

big mike v RT @CBCMontreal: Montreal businessman confident group will become Rays minority shareholder: report https://t.co/yPSWNh6M9r 18 minutes ago

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal Montreal businessman confident group will become Rays minority shareholder: report https://t.co/yPSWNh6M9r 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.