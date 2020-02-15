Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dieter Wentzel, MBA Ⓥ RT @SanJoseSharks: #SJSharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has suffered a broken thumb and will be out for the remainder of the season. https://… 4 minutes ago James™ RT @NBCSSharks: BREAKING: Erik Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season with a broken thumb (via @BairNBCS) https://t.co/dgzzXuF6fA… 14 minutes ago swh71 Top story: Erik Karlsson To Miss Remainder of the Season With a Broken Thumb | https://t.co/IHkZXX8Hzb… https://t.co/gdTvregONu 30 minutes ago jongumzi RT @Sportsnet: Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is out for the remainder of the season with a broken thumb. https://t.co/4jYvmDnfgA 1 hour ago Snake Sports Talk Show The San Jose Sharks have announced that D Erik Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken left… https://t.co/KnWXiwluU9 2 hours ago jerri wolf RT @NoVa_Caps: Sharks' Erik Karlsson Done For The Season With Broken Thumb https://t.co/XHS65PHZ2y 2 hours ago W “Sharks star Erik Karlsson suffers broken thumb, will miss the remainder of the season” https://t.co/XC2uHnxDah https://t.co/7gYaaHdivb 2 hours ago