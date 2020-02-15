Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

FOX Sports Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumbSan Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DieterWentzel

Dieter Wentzel, MBA Ⓥ RT @SanJoseSharks: #SJSharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has suffered a broken thumb and will be out for the remainder of the season. https://… 4 minutes ago

Tacklessdata

James™ RT @NBCSSharks: BREAKING: Erik Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season with a broken thumb (via @BairNBCS) https://t.co/dgzzXuF6fA… 14 minutes ago

swh71

swh71 Top story: Erik Karlsson To Miss Remainder of the Season With a Broken Thumb | https://t.co/IHkZXX8Hzb… https://t.co/gdTvregONu 30 minutes ago

jdjongumzidenga

jongumzi RT @Sportsnet: Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is out for the remainder of the season with a broken thumb. https://t.co/4jYvmDnfgA 1 hour ago

snakesports_ts

Snake Sports Talk Show The San Jose Sharks have announced that D Erik Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken left… https://t.co/KnWXiwluU9 2 hours ago

jerri_wolf

jerri wolf RT @NoVa_Caps: Sharks' Erik Karlsson Done For The Season With Broken Thumb https://t.co/XHS65PHZ2y 2 hours ago

My_GoodSir

W “Sharks star Erik Karlsson suffers broken thumb, will miss the remainder of the season” https://t.co/XC2uHnxDah https://t.co/7gYaaHdivb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.