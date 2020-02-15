Global  

Sandra Schmirler team reunites in Moose Jaw for emotional kick-off to Tournament of Hearts

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The 1998 Olympic team of Jan Betker, Joan McCusker and Marcia Gudereit throw the ceremonial rock to kick off the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, while Sandra Schmirler's daughters hold the broom. Schmirler died of cancer in 2000.
