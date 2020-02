The Jammu & Kashmir government on Saturday booked former IAS officer of J&K, Shah Faesal, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). This comes as the six months’ detention of Faesal under Section 147 CrPC ended on Friday. The district magistrate of Srinagar issued the PSA dossier against the former bureaucrat on Friday evening, sources said.

