Fans told to remove rainbow flags on Israel Folau’s debut

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
As Israel Folau made a try-scoring debut for his new club Catalan Dragons on Saturday, a man watching from the stands was told to remove a rainbow flag unfurled in support of the LGBT movement. Folau has been widely condemned for posting homophobic comments on social media. It led to Folau — a former try-scoring […]
News video: Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence

Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence 00:59

 Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara impressed with Folau's defensive performance on his debut

