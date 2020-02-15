Global  

Holder Monfils to face Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam final

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020
Defending champion Gael Monfils overcame Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-4 7-6(5) in the Rotterdam Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Gael Monfils of France in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday in Rotterdam.
Rotterdam Open: Gael Monfils beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to defend title

Gael Monfils beats Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Rotterdam Open for a second consecutive year.
