Perkins, Goodwin lead Saint Louis past La Salle 84-69

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 24 points and Jordan Goodwin combined 18 points with 11 rebounds as Saint Louis defeated La Salle 84-69 on Saturday. Tay Weaver added 11 points and Hasahn French had 10 rebounds for Saint Louis (18-7, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ayinde Hikim had 17 points for the Explorers (11-13, […]
