Perkins, Goodwin lead Saint Louis to 84-69 victory over La Salle

FOX Sports Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Perkins, Goodwin lead Saint Louis to 84-69 victory over La SalleJavonte Perkins had 24 points and Jordan Goodwin combined 18 points with 11 rebounds as Saint Louis defeated La Salle.
La Salle seeks revenge on St. Louis

Saint Louis goes for the season sweep over La Salle after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia
FOX Sports

Crutcher leads No. 6 Dayton over Saint Louis 71-65

Crutcher leads No. 6 Dayton over Saint Louis 71-65Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept No. 6 Dayton to a 71-65 victory over Saint Louis
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

