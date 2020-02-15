NASCAR notebook: New Camaro is source of optimism for Chevrolet teams Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After a less-than-stellar rollout of last year's NASCAR Cup Series Camaros, Chevrolet teams are optimistic that changes to the car will result in improved performance in 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this