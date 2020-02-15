Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City

Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City

BBC Sport Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Watch highlights from Mitch Evans' dominant victory at the fourth race of the 2019-20 Formula E season in Mexico City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Formula E: Mitch Evans wins as Sam Bird crashes out

Jaguar take dominant win at Mexico City E-Prix with Mitch Evans following brave move.
BBC Sport Also reported by •AutosportBBC News

Split driver reaction to Mexico Formula E track changes for 2020

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans says removing two chicanes from the Mexico City circuit is an example of the characteristics of Formula E street tracks being lost as...
Autosport


Tweets about this

SpeedFan_

SpeedFan RT @autosport: Mitch Evans claimed a crushing Formula E victory for Jaguar in the Mexico City E-Prix as polesitter Andre Lotterer and pre-e… 1 hour ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Formula E: Mitch Evans wins as Sam Bird crashes out Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexic… https://t.co/75RUqH1cfM 2 hours ago

autosport

Autosport Mitch Evans claimed a crushing Formula E victory for Jaguar in the Mexico City E-Prix as polesitter Andre Lotterer… https://t.co/nkbP1IY3LV 3 hours ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City https://t.co/zW71T17ZMH @BBCSport https://t.co/WEkZ8O3jCp 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City https://t.co/KYkJnAbv8u ⟶ via… https://t.co/J6ve688N4O 3 hours ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City https://t.co/gmcA3iXy5C https://t.co/MxMkNffnEp 3 hours ago

SteveStevens47

⚪🏁#ATeamComeTrue #F1 #C4F1🏁⚪ RT @Motorsport: .@JaguarRacing's @mitchevans_ dominates the #MexicoEPrix, but – as usual! – it was chaos behind him... 😲 Get the full #Form… 3 hours ago

F1icom

F1i Jaguar's Mitch Evans steered clear of the chaos in Saturday's Mexico City E-Prix to secure a lights-to-flag win and… https://t.co/4zGChLSZiM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.