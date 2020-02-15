Formula E: Mitch Evans wins as Sam Bird crashes out

Jaguar take dominant win at Mexico City E-Prix with Mitch Evans following brave move.



Recent related news from verified sources Formula E: Mitch Evans dominates & Sam Bird crashes in Mexico City Watch highlights from Mitch Evans' dominant victory at the fourth race of the 2019-20 Formula E season in Mexico City.

BBC Sport 3 hours ago



Highlights & report: Evans dominates Mexico E-Prix as Bird crashes Jaguar take dominant win at Mexico City E-Prix with Mitch Evans following brave move.

BBC News 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this