NBA All-Star Game MVP award to be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The NBA continued to honor Kobe Bryant, naming All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe 01:14

 NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star Game MVP award permanently named for Kobe

