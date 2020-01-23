Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Matt McGloin dissects brutal game, benching in real time on live TV: 'Is this not the access that everybody has asked for?'

Matt McGloin dissects brutal game, benching in real time on live TV: 'Is this not the access that everybody has asked for?'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin delivered a rare and raw look behind the curtain during a frustrating XFL defeat against the DC Defenders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live - 1.23.20 | Climb Walls Like Spider-Man + Fortnite HS Varsity Team [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.23.20 | Climb Walls Like Spider-Man + Fortnite HS Varsity Team

On the show today: Apple partners with gyms around the country to deliver unique Apple Watch fitness experiences; The Microsoft Surface Duo phone gets an SDK; High Schoolers can now join the Fortnite..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Matt McGloin dissects brutal game, benching in real time on live TV: 'Is this not the access that everybody has ask… https://t.co/BpwqE0qwq6 54 seconds ago

LakersGrrrrl

#Lakers4Life Matt McGloin dissects brutal game, benching in real time on live TV: 'Is this not the access that everybody has ask… https://t.co/p96aIWGmpj 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.