Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

CBS Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Los Blancos are still in first place but face a team with momentum
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo: Leaders held as Eden Hazard returns from injury

Celta Vigo score a late equaliser at Real Madrid, who move one point above Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and welcome Eden Hazard back from injury.
BBC Sport

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Los Blancos are expecting all three points on the road
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Dnnis_reyes

Dennis REYES, Lobo 🐺 RT @edenhazard_10jp: Eden Hazard vs Celta Vigo - 73 minutes played - 3 chances created - 88% pass success rate (48/54) - 75 touches - 2… 1 minute ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Zidane frustrated as Real Madrid share spoils with strugglers Celta Vigo https://t.co/pzZlLEPIwb https://t.co/CUjBgA56uN 2 minutes ago

kay_enbe

PIZZA🇬🇭 RT @goal: Eden Hazard won a penalty and created more chances (3) than any other player on the pitch in Real Madrid's draw with Celta Vigo 👌… 3 minutes ago

Mukhtar_dili

TRAÒRE 🐺 RT @BlancoTalks: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo thoughts: -One of the worst performances this season. -Hazard the only positive. -Benzema, total… 5 minutes ago

rockygourdet

rocky RT @OptaJose: 26 - Real Madrid attempted 26 crosses in the first half against Celta de Vigo (6 completed, including corners), more than in… 5 minutes ago

Magnus06614453

Magnus RT @BarcaTimes: 🧐 | Analysis | Barcelona Are only one point Behind Real Madrid after they dropped Points Vs Celta Vigo. El Clásico is in ju… 5 minutes ago

official___Ab

Baffarh Ab™ RT @OtiAdjei: Real Madrid drop two points at home against Celta Vigo. Ended 2-2 with Joseph Aidoo's side coming from behind to draw level l… 6 minutes ago

MRios5

M.Rios RT @andywest01: Real Madrid have dropped points against Celta Vigo, Mallorca and Real Valladolid. Barca against Espanyol, Levante, Granada… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.