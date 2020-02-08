Global  

Sabonis finishes as runner-up in Skills Challenge, losing to Heat's Bam Adebayo

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sabonis finishes as runner-up in Skills Challenge, losing to Heat's Bam AdebayoDomantas Sabonis was the runner-up in the NBA Skills Challenge, losing to the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Heat big man Bam Adebayo tops Pacers' Domantas Sabonis to win Skills Challenge

The bigs took over the Skills Challenge on Saturday night
CBS Sports

Bam Adebayo: ‘I feel like we take two steps forward…and fall three steps back’

Bam Adebayo: ‘I feel like we take two steps forward…and fall three steps back’Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo shares his thoughts on his performance, as well as how the Miami Heat need to focus on winning road games, their defense and limiting...
FOX Sports

