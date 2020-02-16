Global  

Sabonis finishes as runner-up in Skills Challenge, losing to Heat's Bam Adebayo

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sabonis finishes as runner-up in Skills Challenge, losing to Heat's Bam AdebayoDomantas Sabonis was the runner-up in the NBA Skills Challenge, losing to the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Heat big man Bam Adebayo tops Pacers' Domantas Sabonis to win Skills Challenge

The bigs took over the Skills Challenge on Saturday night
CBS Sports

Long shot Adebayo wins All-Star skills challenge

Bam Adebayo won Saturday's NBA All-Star skills competition despite coming in with the lowest odds at some sportsbooks.
ESPN

