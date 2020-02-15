Global  

Evander Kane criticizes NHL department of player safety after suspension

CBC.ca Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane criticized the NHL department of player safety on Saturday afternoon, shortly after he was suspended three games for elbowing.
Sharks' Kane rips NHL after getting 3-game ban

Evander Kane called out the NHL's Department of Player Safety for their "major lack of consistency" after he was suspended three games for elbowing.
ESPN


