Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Reuters India Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Several blasts hit a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a U.S. military official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KYablochkin

Зять ВВП ⓚⓞⓝⓢⓣⓐⓝⓣⓘⓝ RT @Iran: Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown #US #Iraq https://t.co/Cp2u2s7vxm 13 minutes ago

PoliticsWorlds

Politics News (World) Blasts hit US-led coalition base in Baghdad https://t.co/bVgErka7ug https://t.co/B0P1SUcJRa 17 minutes ago

rddrg18

Terry Mays RT @kazweida: Oh, no. Not again. https://t.co/LbzNKRrmI0 18 minutes ago

2017FNR

ChooseHomeGrownCapitalists #MAGA #KAG #Trump2020 #CCOT #Patriots #Veterans @realDonaldTrump #Christian Sunday morning,2/15/20 Blasts Hit US Co… https://t.co/vesjBJQvaz 20 minutes ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard Blasts Hit US Coalition Base in Baghdad, Damage Unknown https://t.co/Tu7aMj0vek via @epochtimes Iran continues to p… https://t.co/4j6TCycHyL 23 minutes ago

JohnBlecka

John Go Bears RT @OMAHAGEMGIRL: Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown https://t.co/lMn8crGkV5 #SmartNews 24 minutes ago

Iran

Iran Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown #US #Iraq https://t.co/Cp2u2s7vxm 27 minutes ago

OpieReger

Opie Reger Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad https://t.co/xh4F4lrccB 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.