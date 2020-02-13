Global  

Kobe Bryant and David Stern receive unorthodox tribute from crowd in Chicago to open up NBA All-Star Saturday

CBS Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker twisted the usual moment of silence in honor of an NBA legend and its former commissioner
News video: Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game 01:17

 Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.

Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Weekend 'a tribute to' legacies of Kobe Bryant and David Stern

Pau Gasol and Sue Bird honored Kobe Bryant and David Stern in their address to the crowd before the All-Star Weekend Rising Stars game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant During Her 2020 NBA All-Star Performance

Queen Latifah proves why she's... well, the queen. On Saturday evening, the legendary star commanded the stage at the 2020 NBA All-Star game with a stellar...
E! Online Also reported by •ESPNSeattle TimesAceShowbiz

thickyvicky14

Victoria Martinez RT @NBA: Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker lead the crowd in honoring David Stern, Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during a 24.2 second clock ru… 13 seconds ago

JariJimenez6

JayBanks7 RT @espn: 24.2 seconds of silence was held before the All-Star Celebrity Game to honor Kobe Bryant and David Stern. https://t.co/MlgJkjD9Mr 1 minute ago

JariJimenez6

JayBanks7 RT @NBA: Pau Gasol and Sue Bird discuss the impact that David Stern and Kobe Bryant had on the game of basketball, prior to #NBARisingStars… 4 minutes ago

