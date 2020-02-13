Kobe Bryant and David Stern receive unorthodox tribute from crowd in Chicago to open up NBA All-Star Saturday

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...
Queen Latifah proves why she's... well, the queen. On Saturday evening, the legendary star commanded the stage at the 2020 NBA All-Star game with a stellar... E! Online Also reported by •ESPN •Seattle Times •AceShowbiz
Victoria Martinez RT @NBA: Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker lead the crowd in honoring David Stern, Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during a 24.2 second clock ru… 13 seconds ago
JayBanks7 RT @espn: 24.2 seconds of silence was held before the All-Star Celebrity Game to honor Kobe Bryant and David Stern. https://t.co/MlgJkjD9Mr 1 minute ago
JayBanks7 RT @NBA: Pau Gasol and Sue Bird discuss the impact that David Stern and Kobe Bryant had on the game of basketball, prior to #NBARisingStars… 4 minutes ago