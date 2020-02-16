Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Buddy Hield defeats Devin Booker on final shot to win 3-Point Contest

Buddy Hield defeats Devin Booker on final shot to win 3-Point Contest

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Buddy Hield caught fire late, hitting four of his last five on the money-ball rack, including the final one, to defeat Devin Booker 27-26.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hield edges Booker at buzzer in 3-point shootout

Kings guard Buddy Hield hit four of the five money balls on his final rack to defeat Suns star Devin Booker by a point and win the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-point...
ESPN

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Buddy Hield wins thrilling 3-Point Contest against Devin Booker and Davis Bertans

Hield hit the final shot at the buzzer to win the title
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Buddy Hield defeats Devin Booker on final shot to win 3-Point Contest" https://t.co/lPBzjbdxLe #NBA #Hield #Booker #3pointshootout 4 minutes ago

manoyLans

Yungbangkwan🤔 RT @KingsNationCP: Buddy Hield defeats Devin Booker in 3-point contest on final shot. #Kings #Suns #NBA https://t.co/qtXib5M9Ji 18 minutes ago

DaBeetlejuice

Mannie Peddie RT @usatodaynba: Buddy Hield caught fire late and hit four of his final five shots to win the 3-Point Contest. https://t.co/gqeJAXZJB8 50 minutes ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Buddy Hield caught fire late and hit four of his final five shots to win the 3-Point Contest. https://t.co/gqeJAXZJB8 55 minutes ago

KingsNationCP

Kings Nation Buddy Hield defeats Devin Booker in 3-point contest on final shot. #Kings #Suns #NBA https://t.co/qtXib5M9Ji 1 hour ago

betregal

BetRegal 🏀 Buddy Hield defeats reigning 3-point champion Devin Booker by 1 POINT! 🔝 https://t.co/gLuzhriFX8 1 hour ago

micklovenit

MICKLOVEN Breaking: Buddy Hield Defeats Devin Booker #NBAAllstar https://t.co/nUrEcWgF5H 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.