Kate Upton: I'm my biggest mom shamer

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Kate Upton: I'm my biggest mom shamerAmerican supermodel Kate Upton feels she is her biggest critic when it comes to motherhood and feels there is always something that she lacks as far as parenting is concerned.

Talking about the challenges of being a parent, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who has a daughter Genevieve, one, with baseball star Justin...
News video: Kate Upton criticises her own parenting

Kate Upton criticises her own parenting 00:52

 Kate Upton says her "biggest" critic when it comes to motherhood is "herself", as she often thinks she's "falling short" in her abilities as a mother.

