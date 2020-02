MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a comeback 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars (34-19-5), who trailed 3-0 before rallying. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an […]

