ESPN5 .@buddyhield hit four of the five money***on his final rack to defeat @DevinBook by a point and win the… https://t.co/QNklmX2SR0 58 minutes ago azcentral sports RT @DuaneRankin: "I was doing quick math in my head. Every number he would get, I would do plus-10, thinking he was going to make every mon… 1 hour ago azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Buddy Hield edges Devin Booker on final shot to win NBA All-Star 3-point contest https://t.co/wklhqdkrJC 1 hour ago バスケットボールMagazine Hield edges Booker at buzzer in 3-point shootout https://t.co/KDizCdYY2D 1 hour ago Ron Bohning Hield edges Booker at buzzer in 3-point shootout https://t.co/8SF46OBMrZ https://t.co/3N4RGllRTe 1 hour ago azcentral Buddy Hield edges Devin Booker on final shot to win NBA All-Star 3-point contest https://t.co/wklhqdkrJC 1 hour ago Duane Rankin "I was doing quick math in my head. Every number he would get, I would do plus-10, thinking he was going to make ev… https://t.co/g2NtpxehHl 2 hours ago azcentral sports Buddy Hield edges Devin Booker on final shot to win NBA All-Star 3-point contest https://t.co/V9pGIfQ6Ce 2 hours ago