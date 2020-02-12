Global  

Buddy Hield edges Devin Booker on final shot to win NBA All-Star 3-point contest

azcentral.com Sunday, 16 February 2020
On the final shot of the competiton, Buddy Hield hit a money ball to beat Devin Booker, 27-26, in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest at United Center.
 
Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

 On Saturday, Moss Point alum Devin Booker will take part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend for the fifth time to start his career, but this will be his first time on an actual All-Star roster.

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday.

Clay Skipper played some high school basketball, but 3-pointers were never really his forte. Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris, on the other hand, is the reigning 3-point champion of the NBA

