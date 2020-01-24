Global  

‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move

The Sport Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Ian Wright has congratulated Chelsea FC for making a “brilliant” signing after they confirmed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax last week. The 26-year-old will link up with the Blues squad in the summer after they moved quickly to sign him ahead of the forthcoming transfer window. Chelsea FC have seemingly made up […]

