‘Love Aaj Kal’ BO numbers starrer sees huge drop

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's romantic drama 'Love Aaj Kal' which has been in the limelight since its inception has finally hit the theatres. The film has been receiving mixed reactions from the cinephiles. On day one the film opened with a decent start raking Rs 12 crore nett at the box office. However, as per the latest update, the film saw a huge drop on the second day itself.
