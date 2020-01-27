Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

The Sport Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Aston Villa to secure a point against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. Spurs will make the trip to Villa in the hope of securing three points to put the pressure on Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish. Tottenham have enjoyed a recent upturn in form […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham 01:21

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The Lilywhites will make the trip to Villa Park...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen offers Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction that Villa fans will enjoy

Michael Owen offers Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction that Villa fans will enjoyVilla v Tottenham | The former striker has offered his thoughts on Sunday's match
Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/w7xEMFZmq8 3 hours ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/6yP28tQG7N https://t.co/Nnnp1eJW8v 4 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/7Q0qjxJbAv https://t.co/sVvzRwO2r2 4 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/VtcyUhmW6Q 5 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/3ZrwBkkTaQ 5 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/x9tZMuQ6wH https://t.co/QO9GPAc6pX 5 hours ago

AduCharlesKwad1

Adu Charles Kwadwo RT @mufcnews2019: Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/u2KOCZo6iD https://t.co/XEjxN43euB 6 hours ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/u2KOCZo6iD https://t.co/XEjxN43euB 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.