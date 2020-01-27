Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Aston Villa to secure a point against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. Spurs will make the trip to Villa in the hope of securing three points to put the pressure on Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish. Tottenham have enjoyed a recent upturn in form […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

