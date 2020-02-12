Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi welcomes fifth daughter

Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi welcomes fifth daughter

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi shared the news of becoming a father of a baby girl for the fifth time on Saturday.

He tweeted a family picture and wrote: "The Almighty's infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket News: Shahid Afridi, wife Nadia blessed with fifth daughter--See pic

Afridi, who bid adieu to international cricket at the Lord's cricket stadium on May 31, 2018, appeared in a total of 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan...
Zee News

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi feel India-Pakistan series 'better for sport'

*New Delhi:* Former India and Pakistan players Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi said that cricket matches between the two countries will be better for the game as...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

thebuzzermedia

Buzzer Media Pakistani Cricket Star Shahid Afridi have been blessed with a baby girl! Shahid took to Instagram to announce the b… https://t.co/CNpuX6clcG 2 days ago

AbdulRa81916836

A_Razzaque (PPP_C.W.Sindh) RT @LiaquatShahani_: LARKANA: February 08 � Captain of Pakistan Green Star Shahid Afridi plays a shot during the cricket match between Paki… 1 week ago

Saqib_official0

SAQIB🇵🇰🇹🇷 LARKANA: February 08 Captain of Pakistan Green Star Shahid Afridi plays a shot during the cricket match between Pak… https://t.co/qTdgKKyW76 1 week ago

LiaquatShahani_

Liaquat Ali Shahani LARKANA: February 08 � Captain of Pakistan Green Star Shahid Afridi plays a shot during the cricket match between P… https://t.co/MkzIVgyk9l 1 week ago

laghari_mahtab

Jan Mahtab RT @NadeemAkhtarSo1: APP Larkana LARKANA: February 08  Captain of Pakistan Green Star Shahid Afridi plays a shot during the cricket match… 1 week ago

NadeemAkhtarSo1

Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP Larkana LARKANA: February 08  Captain of Pakistan Green Star Shahid Afridi plays a shot during the cricket mat… https://t.co/S0sSscGCXW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.