Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi welcomes fifth daughter
Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi shared the news of becoming a father of a baby girl for the fifth time on Saturday.
He tweeted a family picture and wrote: "The Almighty's infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah....
