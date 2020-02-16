Global  

Sunrisers Hyderabad announce their full schedule for IPL 2020, to face Mumbai Indians in opener

Zee News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides making it to the playoffs five times, will square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the 2020 edition of the T20 league at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on April 1.
