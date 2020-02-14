Caleb Plant beats Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO in the 10th round to stay undefeated | PBC on FOX

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Fighting in his home town for the first time as Super Middleweight World Champion, Caleb Plant does not disappoint his hometown fans with a 10th round TKO. Fighting in his home town for the first time as Super Middleweight World Champion, Caleb Plant does not disappoint his hometown fans with a 10th round TKO. 👓 View full article

