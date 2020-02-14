Global  

Caleb Plant beats Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO in the 10th round to stay undefeated | PBC on FOX

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Caleb Plant beats Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO in the 10th round to stay undefeated | PBC on FOXFighting in his home town for the first time as Super Middleweight World Champion, Caleb Plant does not disappoint his hometown fans with a 10th round TKO.
Tennessee boxer Plant defends world title with TKO in 10th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb “Sweethands” Plant defended his IBF world super middleweight championship Saturday night with a technical knockout of Vincent...
Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: Fight prediction, start time, live stream, undercard, odds, preview

Plant is expected to roll against the mandatory challenger to his IBF super middleweight championship
CBS Sports

DeaneBlakeley

DeaneBlakeley Plant vs Benevidez, please. https://t.co/AaizBC3UEA 6 hours ago

boxingrankings1

Boxing Rankings #RT @boxingnews24: RT @eastsideboxing: RESULTS: #CalebPlant beats #VincentFeigenbutz https://t.co/JBfwJ8GR8j 7 hours ago

footbal42267855

Sports news 247 Caleb Plant beats Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO in the 10th round to stay undefeated | Pbc on Fox… https://t.co/dDA30j2RKC 8 hours ago

boxingnews24

Boxing News 24 RT @eastsideboxing: RESULTS: #CalebPlant beats #VincentFeigenbutz https://t.co/urGMi2OGGt 8 hours ago

eastsideboxing

East Side Boxing RESULTS: #CalebPlant beats #VincentFeigenbutz https://t.co/urGMi2OGGt 8 hours ago

