Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

The Sport Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to ease to a resounding win against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners will look to record their second Premier League victory under Mikel Arteta following his appointment back in December. Arsenal have only managed to secure a top-flight win against bitter rivals Manchester United in […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle 01:18

 As Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League, take a look at the stats each team has recorded so far.

