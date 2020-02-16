Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on Pontypridd's infamous 1990s band of brothers Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Wales kicking coach has been appointed President of Pontypridd RFC, the club he played for with such distinction The Wales kicking coach has been appointed President of Pontypridd RFC, the club he played for with such distinction 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Welsh Premiership Rugby RT @WalesRugby: Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on Pontypridd's infamous 1990s band of br… 23 minutes ago WalesOnline Rugby Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on Pontypridd's infamous 1990s ba… https://t.co/CXx7bvN5b5 27 minutes ago WalesOnline Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on Pontypridd's infamous 1990s ba… https://t.co/77ePII4STH 1 hour ago rugbynews2020 Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on... - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/sFpe5YC4Oa 2 hours ago WalesOnline Rugby Ghurka, The Chief and a legendary bar fight in France: Neil Jenkins lifts the lid on Pontypridd's infamous 1990s ba… https://t.co/uaVlxCZsJt 2 hours ago