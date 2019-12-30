Watch: Paramilitary attacking Jamia students

Global  

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police personnel can be seen caning students in the library on December 15 last year.
 New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot...

