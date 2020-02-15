Global  

Christian Coleman comes close to breaking 60m world record

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
American sprinter Christian Coleman comes close to breaking his own world record after winning the 60m at the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico.
Sport24.co.za | US speedster Coleman wins 60m heat in 6.48secs

World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships.
News24

Coleman narrowly misses 60m world record after stumbling out of blocks

American sprinter Christian Coleman comes close to breaking his own world record after winning the 60m at the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico.
BBC News


